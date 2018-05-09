Sorry Cancer... YOU LOSE!

For those who don’t know, I was recently diagnosed with the beauty that is testicular cancer, and got to speak recently about my roller-coaster journey here.

As a guy on television, my job certainly comes with its occasional advantages: free stuff, big events, and lots of attention, to say the least. But as I have come to find out, the best advantage of them all has been all the support from so many people in the United Kingdom and across the globe.

As I struggled with this disease, I also struggled with the means to emotionally carry on. Initially, I tried to fight alone but it soon became apparent that the only way I was going to beat this thing was through the love and support of all my friends, family, and fans.

And you know what? It worked.

Several months ago, I had to leave the good ol’ United Kingdom and head back to Sunny Los Angeles to get treated. What I originally thought would be traumatic and frankly, terrifying, turned out to be a sigh of relief knowing the outpouring of love I have received just prior to my departure.

Through November and the end of 2017, partnering with Movember really gave me the encouragement and push to really show that I could turn this unfortunate circumstance into a positive one. Not just for myself, but to thousands of people who have gone through similar things to me. I was also able to spread awareness to so many more people to help prepare, and hopefully prevent, what I have gone through.

I met and spoke with hundreds of great people who shared their stories with me. From start to finish, I slowly began to realise, I’m actually not alone in this.

With my newfound energy, I headed back to LA, with one goal in mind: to get cured and come back with new excitement in everything I do.

And you know what?

Together, you helped me beat cancer. I’m all clear!

I can tell you though, it was not easy!

I’m ready to continue right where I left off. Whether its my continued support with Movember, other cancer related charities, live events, or new TV opportunities, I’m ready to take whatever challenges life throws my way!

Whatever my next chapter leads me to, I know my fight isn’t over. In fact, it has just begun. I now have a personal responsibility not just for my own health, but for helping others as well.

If I can give you any parting advice, it is this: stay strong. No matter where you are going in life, keep fighting the good fight. When I have been at my lowest, I have taken great solace in helping others in my own time of need.

Furthermore, know this: it does not matter how masculine, independent, or tough you think you are, it is perfectly okay to ask for help when you need it. Seeking advice from a friend, a family member, or even someone you can trust doesn’t make you any less of a person. In fact, it makes you even more of a person.

Dudes, I love you, and I couldn’t have done it without you. Whether I see you on the streets of London, a storage auction in LA, or driving in the Trans-Am along the English countryside, I just have one last thing to say:

Thank you.

And finally, as I said it in my last article, Movember is a great organisation that can honestly help if you are going through any troubling times or something similar that I’ve gone through. But if that isn’t your style, my offer still stands: you can always contact me personally on twitter @jessemcclure. I’m here for you dudes, and together we can kick cancer (right in the nuts)!