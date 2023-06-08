Sorry – We've Got Gross News About Your Pillowcase

Adrienne Bresnahan via Getty Images

When your face is breaking out, the first thing you want to do is find the product that’s causing it. It could be a new foundation you’ve been using or maybe your retinol is causing you to purge.

Well, according to one expert, the culprit could be as simple as your pillowcase.

Kristina Kitsos, a registered nurse and skin expert explains that your cotton pillowcase might be causing you acne as “cotton soaks up dirty oils which can lead to break-outs.”

Instead, she suggests that you invest in a silk pillowcase.

“Not only are they better for your skin, but they’re also more breathable, less irritating, and hypoallergenic,” she says.

“They also prevent sleep creases which make you more susceptible to wrinkles.”

If you don’t want to invest in a silk pillow, you should make sure that you’re cleaning your cotton pillow enough.

Due to us spending all night rubbing our heads and faces all over our pillows, they need to be washed once a week – and we’re talking AT LEAST that frequently.

Considering the number of oils, sweat, and dirt we can expel from the pores on our face, our pillowcases can quickly accumulate significant amounts of dirt.

Dirty pillowcases can be a breeding ground for germs and can drastically increase the chances of breakouts, acne, and skin rashes. Surprise, surprise – the more you regularly was your pillowcases, the less chance you have of having a breakout if you suffer from acne and pimples.

Pillows themselves on the other hand can go longer periods without being washed. For example, if you use a pillow protector underneath the pillowcase, you can get away with washing your pillow three times a year.

It’s good hygiene to unzip and wash the pillow protectors every month, though.

This is because oils and dirt from your hair and face can seep into the pillow and pillow protector. If you do not use a pillow protector, it is recommended to wash your pillows every month or two months.