PA Wire/PA Images Ania Gos was one of two women targeted apparently at random in New Eltham, south-east London, on Sunday

A woman fighting for her life alongside her mother after an unprovoked hammer attack works for a financial services firm in Canary Wharf, her employer has said. Ania Gos, 30, was one of two women targeted apparently at random during the assault in Adderley Gardens, New Eltham, south east London, residents said. Employer S&P Global said on Monday that colleagues are “extremely shocked and saddened” by the “senseless” attack on Gos and her mother. Detectives arrested 27-year-old Joe Xuereb, believed to live nearby, after the women were critically injured on Sunday. Officers were called at 12.10pm to find the pair suffering from devastating injuries “consistent with a violent assault”, Scotland Yard said.

Metropolitan Police/PA Joe Xuereb was wanted for questioning in connection with the attack

In a statement on Monday, S&P Global said: “We are extremely shocked and saddened by the senseless attack on one of our employees, Ania Gos, and her mother on Sunday afternoon. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to their family and friends.” A spokesman would not discuss further what position she held, but a LinkedIn page described her as working in business support services for McGraw Hill Financial, a former name for the firm based in the east London financial district. The social media site said Gos received an English qualification at King’s College London in 2008, after earning a Master’s degree in history from the University of Lodz in Poland. Gos’s 64-year-old mother was visiting from Poland when she was attacked, neighbours said. One resident, Bob Gover, 69, said Gos is one half of a “very nice couple” who have lived in the flat for “a couple of years”.

A man has been arrested in #Sidcup #Bexley on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder after two women were seriously assaulted in #Greenwich today - vital information from members of the public led officers to his location. https://t.co/YOJIpF82VS pic.twitter.com/SDK88wgxqm — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 19, 2018