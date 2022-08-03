Southend United Names Stand After Serial Killer Rose West By Mistake

Southend United's Roots Hall stadium. Jacques Feeney via Getty Images

A football club is to change the name of one of its stands after a new sponsorship deal was mocked on social media for an accidental name check of serial killer Rose West.

National League side Southend United plan to hold discussions with one of their sponsors over the ‘Gilbert & Rose West Stand’.

The West Stand at Roots Hall has been sponsored by local estate agent Gilbert & Rose, but an unfortunate juxtaposition means its name now unwittingly includes a reference to one of Britain’s most notorious serial killers.

The matter sparked a flurry of activity on social media and, having been alerted to the unintentional reference to West, a spokesman for the club revealed they were likely to hold talks with Gilbert & Rose to “come up with different arrangement of words”.

Rose West was sentenced to life imprisonment in November 1995 for the murders of 10 young women and girls.

The spokesman added: “They are a fantastic local estate agents and we look forward to working with them during this partnership, which will include a number of community projects.”