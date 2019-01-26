Heartbreak For Parents After Boy Who Fell Down Spanish Well Found Dead

A two-year-old boy who fell down a borehole in Spain nearly two weeks ago prompting a complex rescue operation has been found dead.

Julen Rosello fell down the narrow, 360-feet deep borehole on January 13 while his family was preparing a countryside Sunday lunch.

Adding to the family’s tragedy, Spanish media had reported that his parents had another young son who died of a heart attack in 2017.

Julen’s remains were found in the early hours of Saturday by rescuers digging a tunnel to reach him, said a spokeswoman with the Spanish government’s office in the southern province of Malaga.

The spokeswoman said that a judicial commission would follow up with the accident’s investigation.

The tragedy had gripped Spaniards from day one and the country had followed closely every turn of an extremely complex operation, frequently hampered by layers of hard rock.