David M. Benett via Getty Images Neville Staple has spoken out about losing his grandson

The Specials singer Neville Staple has spoken out after his 21-year-old grandson was stabbed to death in Coventry, saying his family is “truly devastated”. Fidel, who is the son of Staple’s daughter Melanie, died in hospital on Saturday after being found at the rear of Club M in Croft Road. West Midlands Police (WMP) have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and have launched a murder inquiry. The man remains in custody. Staple wrote on Facebook on Saturday evening: “We are truly devastated to announce the heartbreaking loss of my grandson Fidel (my daughter Melanie’s son), who died today as a result of being attacked with a knife in the street.

“We want to thank the hospital staff & surgeons at UHCW University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire, who battled all day to try & save him. “My beautiful daughter Melanie & wife Christine Sugary, all the family and myself are still shocked by this tragedy, but would like to thank you all for the kindness & messages we have received.” The Neville Staple Band is due to play at Coventry’s Godiva Festival later this afternoon and the family said the show will go ahead, with a message about knife crime.