Speeding Charge Against Katie Price Dismissed

Two charges against Katie Price, including one of speeding, have been dismissed.

The two charges were heard at a case management hearing at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where they were dismissed as “no evidence was offered”.

The 44-year-old former glamour model had been charged with one count of exceeding the 60mph speed limit on 13 September 2021, and one count of failing to provide information on 26 January 2022.

Monday’s hearing had previously been listed to take place on Tuesday but was brought forward. Katie did not attend court.

Last December, the reality star was handed a suspended sentence after crashing her BMW on the B2135 near Partridge Green in West Sussex three months earlier.

Katie was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions to be completed within the next 12 months.

She was also disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay £85 costs.