This 2007 Advert Featuring The Spice Girls Is Nostalgia Heaven

It’s 2023 and the glory days of the 90s and early 00′s are back. Well, not really but we are rediscovering our love for Posh and Becks thanks to their new Netflix documentary, which is close enough if you ask us.

Now, in the spirit of all things nostalgia, we rediscovered this, uh Tesco Christmas advert, featuring the Spice Girls way back in 2007.

Featuring all five members of the iconic girl group, the high-camp commercial shows them shopping for each other’s Christmas presents.

Is it believable that the five queens of pop nip to Tesco for their Christmas presents or that they frequently find themselves wearing and gifting clothes directly from Tesco’s own F&F? No, not really, but that’s not the point.

The point is, what says 00′s Christmas more than watching the Spice Girls acting in a Tesco advert with a voiceover from Joanna Page of Gavin and Stacey fame? Nothing. Well, maybe the cute little iPods that Posh Spice is secretly buying for her bandmates or the multiple not-so-subtle glimpses of High School Muslcal products.

People on TikTok are loving it too thanks to iconic UK TV nostalgia account “The Baldest Bitch” sharing it with their brilliant commentary and one person commenting “this needs to be studied in school”. We agree.

Are we still clinging on to the hope of Victoria Beckham touring with the Spice Girls again? Well, maybe.