Splitting Hairs (Or Tearing Your Hair Out): When Parents Disagree Over Discipline

Are you a shouter? Perhaps you’re a finger-wagger, a cuddler, or a fan of the dramatic, “Now, go to your room!” You might ban screen-time when the kids are playing up or use stickers to reward them when they’re good as gold. Discipline: there’s no easy way to get it right. Chances are, if you’re a parent or carer of young children, you’re likely to have used at least one of the tactics above. Nobody wants to be that screaming parent – we all try not to blow our tops – but sometimes, it happens. The important thing, according to parenting experts, is consistency: decide how you want to handle your child when they do something naughty and stick to it. Where things get tricky is what do you do if your partner disagrees with you. [Read More: Why We Need To Be More Tolerant Of Toddler Tantrums]

Image taken by Mayte Torres via Getty Images

Not showing strong parental solidarity when you’re addressing your child’s behaviour is one of the “most serious threats to successful parenting”, according to child psychologist David Paltin. Some behaviours can be particularly problematic, he said, such as laughing at the other person, being hostile, or misunderstanding each other’s intentions. Arguments between parents happen because there are so many different ways to discipline your kids – and parenting expert and author Liat Hughes Joshi said many parents even find themselves altering their methods as their kids grow up. “Younger children need things like rewards and star charts,” she told us. “You can also introduce ‘golden time’ and visible positive reinforcement, like a marble jar. You have to find the thing that works for your child. For slightly older kids, taking away screen time or pocket money may be more effective.” One of the most controversial methods of disciplining children is smacking. Jersey recently became the first part of the British Isles to ban it completely, and there have been calls for other places to do the same. Despite many disagreeing with the method, others – including Amanda Gummer, founder of parenting website Fundamentally Children – believe that sometimes, a quick smack is better than “emotional game-playing”.

The issue isn't disagreements about child-rearing, it’s how those disagreements are expressed in front of the children."