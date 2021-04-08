Major Sports Back Vaccine Passports As Pressure Mounts On Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson is under fresh pressure to back Covid vaccine passports after big sport bodies backed the controversial checks to speed up the return of full-capacity matches.

The letter to all party leaders suggested domestic Covid-status certificates, alongside testing, would be acceptable in order for matches to go ahead without social distancing this summer.

The statement from the Football Association, Premier League, Rugby Football Union and England and Wales Cricket Board, among others, called on government to offer “certainty as soon as possible” on any new guidance.

But the groups, which include Silverstone and the Lawn Tennis Association, caution that current social distancing rules will be “insufficient to end sport’s Covid financial crisis”.

An interim government report on Monday said Covid certificates were “likely to become a feature of our lives” and could “potentially” be used to access nightclubs, festivals and sport events.

It is not yet clear whether social distancing can end on June 21 as planned, despite the jabs rollout staying on course, amid fears new variants could upend the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

The prime minister has yet to throw his weight behind a domestic passport scheme – which may be different to checks on international travel – but a full review into new guidance is under way. He has said it was right to “look at all possibilities”.

The Commons could jettison domestic passports, however, as Labour, the SNP and a string of Tory backbenchers look set to vote against.

MPs fear checks intrude on civil liberties, could see people denied entry to shops and pubs, and that bosses may use them to discriminate against workers.

However, the intervention by major sport organisations could force change, as it underlines the frustration of millions of fans denied the chance of a live game since March.