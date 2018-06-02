Spotify Removes Artist Conduct And Hateful Content Policy After Industry Backlash

Spotify has backtracked on its plans to implement a hateful content policy, following backlash from the music industry.

In early May, Spotify announced that artists who were deemed to have “done something that is especially harmful or hateful” would no longer have their music promoted on its curated playlists, with R Kelly among those affected.

But less than a month later, Spotify has announced that it is “moving away from implementing a policy around artist conduct”.

A statement from the company explains: “While we believe our intentions were good, the language was too vague, we created confusion and concern, and didn’t spend enough time getting input from our own team and key partners before sharing new guidelines.