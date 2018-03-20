Spring / Summer 2018 Beauty Update: New Products To Add To Your Makeup Bag

With the pending summer months, it always feels like a good time to revitalise your makeup bag. From your pout to what you’re applying to your lids, when buying new makeup and skincare, there’s a golden opportunity to venture out and try something new to really refresh your look. Here is our spring/summer 2018 beauty update with the latest releases to look out for when you’re next treating yourself. Eyes The Urban Decay Double Team Special Effect Coloured Mascara, £19.50, comes in five striking shades so you can really embody the 80s. Top tip: if you want your eyes to stand out, keep the rest of your skin dewy and your lips awash with clear gloss. Or go the full monty and do a contrasting bright shade.

Urban Decay

If you’d rather stick to classic black mascara and go softer on the eyes. This KIKO Milano Smart Cult Eyeshadow Palette, £16.90, prides itself on being blendable - so you get so many more beauty options than the 12 colours below. Some of the colours can also work as blush, highlight and bronzer - win, win.

KIKO milano

Sometimes it's nice to go back to basics. Remember Kohl? Well Rimmel has just released this Ultimate Kohl Kajal Liner for £5.99, that can glide across your lash line whilst easily being able to control that smokey-eyed look, hence the slight curve.

Rimmel

Cheeks There is such a myriad of choice with what you can do with your cheeks these days. Bare Minerals Gen Nude, £22, which comes in 12 shades should be just the ticket. The new blush compact comes in a variety of colours to echo the hollows of your cheek in a ‘natural’ way.

Bare Minerals

If you desire to look like a tropical holiday, this Makeup Revolution Renaissance Illuminate in Blissful Bronze, £8, is your new best friend. Remember this can be dynamic and work as highlight, eyeshadow and pressed on top of lipstick for a DIY metallic lip.

Makeup Revolution

Who doesn’t love a multi-purpose product? This C.Y.O lip and cheek stain, £5, in “Here I Am” is not as bright as it appears out of the bottle. Dab on little for an English Rose look.

CYO

Base This Makeup Revolution heavy duty Conceal and Define Concealer recently went viral due to its coverage. It costs a bargain £4 and its initial release was in 18 shades. It’s a matte finish and great for the morning after.

Makeup Revolution

YSL’s Touche Éclat conceal and highlight pen has been in the makeup bags of women for generations, this season get your hands on its new All-In-One Glow Foundation, £33.50. It’s supposed to be inclusive to all skin tones and has received glowing reviews by the online makeup community.

YSL / Allure

Remember the 2016 makeup trend of correcting and concealing with colours matching your undertone? Well, that’s not completely over. Obsession Correcting Wand, does the job in a pen format for £6.

Obsession

Lips Don’t you just love makeup which resembles fruit? Bodyshop’s Kiwi, Kale & Watermelon Lip Juicer at £7 is a vegan and moisturising lip balm good for the spring nights which can still feel a bit like winter.

Bodyshop

A new MAC collaboration... in peachy shades... with gold packaging! What’s not to love? MAC x Padma Lakshmi, £19, means we can put colours called ‘sunset rose’ on our lips and feel aptly like a summer’s night.





MAC cosmetics

Skin Feeling a bit tired after a long week? Try Saturday Skin Spotlight Brightening Mask for the ultimate weekend treat. Perfect for when your skin is dehydrated, dull and needs to freshen up. One mask is £4.60, or a pack of 5 is £23.

Saturday Skin

If you prefer to have that one skincare product which acts as a day moisturiser, night cream and serum in one for your face, eye contour, lips, neck, décolleté, arms and hands, this LixirSkin Universal Emulsion, £29.00, is for you.