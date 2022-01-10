Squid Game's O Yeong-su Just Became A First-Time Golden Globe Winner At 77 Years Old

Tige Charity presenting the award for Best Supporting Actor In A TV Series during Sunday's Golden Globes Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Squid Game actor O Yeong-su was among the winners at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, and set a new record in the process.

Also scooping an award was Squid Game’s O Yeong-su, who portrayed Oh Il-nam – otherwise known as Player 001 – in the hit Netflix drama.

The South Korean actor triumphed in the Best Supporting Actor In A TV Drama category, beating Kieran Culkin for Succession, Ted Lasso star Brett Goldestein and The Morning Show’s Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass.

At 77, O Yeong-su is now the oldest male actor to ever win a Golden Globe.

However, he’s still way off being the oldest winner ever, with the late composer Ennio Morricone still holding onto that honour for his Best Score win for The Hateful Eight.

O Yeong-su’s character served as a companion for protagonist Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game, only to end up being at the centre of one of the biggest twists of the whole show.

His win was the only victory for Squid Game at this year’s Golden Globes, where it was also nominated for Best TV Drama and Best Performance In A TV Drama for Lee Jung-jae.

The recent remake of West Side Story and Western film Power Of The Dog were the top winners in cinema categories, while Succession led the way when it came to TV.

Check out the full list of winners here.