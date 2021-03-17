20 Adorable Pets Celebrating St Patrick's Day For The Rest Of Us

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Or should we say St. Paw-trick’s Day? (Sorry.) This year’s celebrations have taken something of a back seat thanks to lockdown restrictions, which mean events, parties and parades have been cancelled or postponed.
Revellers who may otherwise have been out celebrating are staying at home, many for the second year in a row. But that hasn’t stopped animal lovers from getting into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit, flooding the internet with adorable snaps of their pets decked out in themed outfits.
From dogs in emerald top hats to guinea pigs in kerchiefs, these pets are feeling the luck of the Irish – scroll down to find the pot of gold.