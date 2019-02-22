Stacey Solomon has announced she’s pregnant with her third child, posting a photo of her scan to Instagram. The star left her partner, Joe Swash, to do most of the talking, simply saying: “Every time I go to write anything I sob so... what he said @realjoeswashy.”

Swash also confirmed the news on Instagram with a series of sweet photos showing Solomon sleeping. It is the couple’s first child together, after they met on I’m A Celebrity. “I’ve been driving myself mad thinking that she’s bored senseless of me and can’t stand to be awake for longer than 10 minutes of my company,” he said. “So you can imagine my delight to find out that she still loves me and my company very much she’s just been growing a baby.”