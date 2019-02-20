“So much for no games during the week and one at a time play,” Solomon wrote. “I just don’t have it in me today to argue back haha. Feeling like I’ve been stripped of every ounce of energy for no reason at all today and Fortnight, Minecraft and Friends seem to be the only answer.”

The TV presenter, 29, who is mum to Zachary, 10, and Leighton, six, shared a photo of her two boys on bean bags in her living room, playing video games on two screens while also having Friends on in the background.

Stacey Solomon ’s refreshingly honest post about “giving up” on parenting this half-term has been a hit with her parent followers on Instagram.

Solomon joked that on the upside, her boys have never been so happy and “can’t believe their luck”.

The mum-of-two was met with hundreds of encouraging comments from other parents who related to her lack of enthusiasm about parenting this half-term.

“Sometimes you’ve got to do what you gotta do to survive as a parent to get through some days,” one person wrote. “That doesn’t make you a bad parent, it makes you human.”

Another person commented: “Oh, I absolutely adore you! You are a down-to-earth mum and it makes me feel better about doing exactly the same with my kids today – some days we have to have a day off!”

And a mum also wrote: “Some days you’ve just got to pick your battles, let it go and breathe... for our sanity and theirs.”

Solomon often shares the honest realities of parenting on her social media. In 2017, she posted a photo of her two sons in a new bed and admitted she was finally stopping co-sleeping with her two sons – after nine years.