Stacey Solomon And Joe Swash Suffer The Most Hilarious Pre-Holiday Fail

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash made a hilarious rookie error before jetting off on their summer holiday.

The TV stars are enjoying 10 days of sunshine abroad with Stacey’s two eldest sons, Leighton and Zachary, and the three children they share together: Rex, four, Rose, one, and seven-month-old Belle.

Advertisement

Before jetting off, the couple decided to get a head start on bronzing by getting spray tans – but it appears they perhaps should have gone a few shades lighter.

Loose Women panellist Stacey took to Instagram to reveal the results and burst out laughing as she spoke to camera.

Joe and Stacey burst out laughing when they saw how dark their tans were Instagram/Stacey Solomon

“We’ve both had a spray tan,” she said. “We’re going to end up paler when we come home.”

Joe chipped in: “Look how white my teeth are.”

“Your skin tone now matches your ginger beard,” quipped Stacey.

The former X Factor star, who married Joe in July last year, also shared snaps of herself and Joe on the flight with the youngest three kids.

Advertisement

“And so the adventure begins,” she added in the caption. “So excited for ten days of summer with my whole world. P.S the big boys are here too, they were just asleep as soon as we got on the plane.”

Down-to-earth Stacey frequently shares updates with her 5.7 million Instagram followers, but she recently admitted to feeling anxious about sharing holiday pictures.

Speaking after the family’s Abu Dhabi getaway in April, she said in an Insta Q&A: “I worry so much sharing sometimes because I know it’s really [rubbish] out there for lots of people and holidays are super expensive & lots of people are unable to go.

“So I’d never want to make anyone feel rubbish. But all of your lovely messages have just made me so happy and so glad I shared it all with you guys.”

Advertisement