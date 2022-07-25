Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon, pictured in 2019 Lia Toby via Getty Images

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have married in a private ceremony at their Essex home, affectionately known as Pickle Cottage.

The former X Factor contestant’s Loose Women colleagues confirmed reports that their nuptials took place on Sunday as they sent the newlywed couple their well wishes on Monday’s edition of the ITV chat show.

Advertisement

MailOnline first reported the pair had married, claiming her co-star Linda Robson and former TOWIE cast member Ricky Rayment were in attendance.

Stacey had been sharing preparations for the wedding with her 5.3 million Instagram followers, but had not shared the exact date of the celebrations.

She had shown how she had taken delivery of tables and chairs for the reception, which she was planning to donate to charity afterwards, as well as the process of changing her hair colour from red to blonde for the big day.

Advertisement

Opening Monday’s Loose Women, anchor Kaye Adams said: “Huge congratulations to Stacey and Joe. They finally, finally tied the knot yesterday at their home in Essex...

“I hope the pair of you had the most wonderful day. I can’t imagine the day after your wedding you’re going to be sitting watching us, to be perfectly honest.”

Stacey and Joe got engaged after he proposed on Christmas Eve 2020.

The couple are parents to son Rex, three, and nine-month-old daughter Rose.

Stacey also has sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, while Joe has 15-year-old son Harry from from previous relationships.

Advertisement