Hollywood stars have paid tribute to Marvel Comics creator, Stan Lee, who has died aged 95.
Robert Downey Jr., who plays Tony Stark in the long-running ‘Iron Man’ franchise, was among the first to pay tribute to Lee, who passed away on Monday following a short illness.
Downey Jr. wrote on Instagram: “I owe it all to you... Rest In Peace Stan...”
Other stars of Marvel universe films paid their respects to Lee, who developed many of the superhero characters known to millions of film lovers thanks to their recent re-imagining on the big screen.
Chris Evans, who played Captain America in numerous Marvel films, said: “There will never be another Stan Lee.”
Ryan Reynolds, star of the ‘Deadpool’ franchise and ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’, wrote on Twitter: “Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything.”
The British director Edgar Wright, who left production of the first ‘Ant Man’ film following disagreements with Marvel executives, said in his tribute to Lee: “Thanks for inspiring so many of us to pick up a pen or pencil and put your dreams onto paper.”
Patton Oswalt, from Marvel’s ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ TV programme, used his tribute to hint at Lee’s various cameos over the years.
And DC Comics, a long-time rival of Marvel’s behind the Batman and Superman characters, also paid tribute to Lee.
Along with co-creator Jack Kirby, Lee helped design the superheroes we know so well today, including Spider-Man, Hulk, Thor, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four and Daredevil.
While there has always been debate regarding how responsible both Lee and Kirby were in the creation of these iconic, and very lucrative, characters, it is difficult to deny that Lee played a large part in bringing this modern era of realism and grit to the comic book world.
“For years, kids have been asking me what’s the greatest superpower,” Lee told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016. “I always say luck. If you’re lucky, everything works. I’ve been lucky.”
His health caused concern earlier this year when he was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after experiencing shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat.
Lee lost his wife of 69 years, Joan B Lee, in July 2017, and is survived by their daughter Joan Celia.
With reporting from Andy McDonald.