Hollywood stars have paid tribute to Marvel Comics creator, Stan Lee, who has died aged 95. Robert Downey Jr., who plays Tony Stark in the long-running ‘Iron Man’ franchise, was among the first to pay tribute to Lee, who passed away on Monday following a short illness. Downey Jr. wrote on Instagram: “I owe it all to you... Rest In Peace Stan...”

Other stars of Marvel universe films paid their respects to Lee, who developed many of the superhero characters known to millions of film lovers thanks to their recent re-imagining on the big screen. Chris Evans, who played Captain America in numerous Marvel films, said: “There will never be another Stan Lee.”

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

Ryan Reynolds, star of the ‘Deadpool’ franchise and ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’, wrote on Twitter: “Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything.”

Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

The British director Edgar Wright, who left production of the first ‘Ant Man’ film following disagreements with Marvel executives, said in his tribute to Lee: “Thanks for inspiring so many of us to pick up a pen or pencil and put your dreams onto paper.”

Stan Lee, RIP. Thanks for inspiring so many of us to pick up a pen or pencil and put your dreams onto paper. Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/L33eTjUQdI — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 12, 2018

Patton Oswalt, from Marvel’s ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ TV programme, used his tribute to hint at Lee’s various cameos over the years.

And DC Comics, a long-time rival of Marvel’s behind the Batman and Superman characters, also paid tribute to Lee.