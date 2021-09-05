Stanley Tucci Speaks For The First Time About Being Treated For Cancer Three Years Ago

Stanley Tucci has revealed that he underwent treatment for cancer three years ago. The Oscar-nominated actor told Vera that he was diagnosed with the illness after doctors discovered a large tumour on his tongue. “It was too big to operate, so they had to do high-dose radiation and chemo,” he explained to the in-flight magazine. “I’d vowed I’d never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible.”

Cindy Ord via Getty Images Stanley Tucci

The 60-year-old continued: “The kids were great, but it was hard for them. I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins’ highschool graduation.” Fortunately, Stanley’s treatment was successful and he noted that his cancer is now “unlikely to return”. Stanley had three children with his late wife Kate Spath-Tucci, and helped raise her two children from a previous marriage. Following Kate’s death, Stanley remarried Felicity Blunt, the sister of his Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt. He and Felicity have two young children of their own, born in 2015 and 2018.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci pictured in 2020