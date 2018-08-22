Firefighters are battling a fire at a major UK oil refinery this afternoon, with hundreds of staff being evacuated from the premises.
Huge plumes of smoke are currently billowing over Stanlow, outside Liverpool, with the fire visible from several miles away.
Crews were called to reports of a fire in Oil Site Road, Ellesmere Port at 2.16pm on Wednesday.
According to owners Essar Oil UK’s website, Stanlow refinery employs more than 900 staff and 500 contractors on site and supplies 16% of all road transport fuels.
Cheshire Fire Service said that all staff at the oil refinery have been accounted for and evacuated.
“Crews are working with onsite firefighters to extinguish the fire which is believed to be in a manufacturing building within the plant,” the fire service said in a statement.
Six fire engines have been deployed from stations in Ellesmere Port, Powey Lane, Chester, Widnes and Northwich
This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.