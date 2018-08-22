TheGalleyEp A fire has broken out at an oil refinery in Stanlow.

Firefighters are battling a fire at a major UK oil refinery this afternoon, with hundreds of staff being evacuated from the premises.

Huge plumes of smoke are currently billowing over Stanlow, outside Liverpool, with the fire visible from several miles away.

Crews were called to reports of a fire in Oil Site Road, Ellesmere Port at 2.16pm on Wednesday.