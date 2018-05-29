Colin Trevorrow Addresses 'Star Wars' Exit After Leaving 'Episode IX' Over 'Creative Differences'

Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow has addressed his departure from the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, having previously been attached to direct the final instalment of the current trilogy.

Colin bowed out of directing the currently-untitled ‘Episode IX’ in the autumn, with LucasFilms claiming at the time that his exit had been down to “creative differences”.

In a fresh interview with Empire, Colin was hesitant to get into the nitty-gritty of why he won’t be directing the ninth instalment in the ‘Star Wars’ series, but did make it clear he held no ill feelings towards the sci-fi franchise.