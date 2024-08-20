Star Wars fans have been dealt another blow following reports that the TV spin-off The Acolyte will not be getting a second season.
The Acolyte began streaming on Disney+, and centres around a Jedi investigation into a set of crimes that took place a century before the original Skywalker trilogy.
Starring Amandla Stenberg (in dual roles) and Manny Jacinto, the sci-fi series received mostly positive reviews and garnered a loyal following across its eight episodes.
However, this seemingly wasn’t enough to save it from the axe, with Deadline reporting on Monday (which just happened to be Manny Jacinto’s birthday) that the show would not be returning.
The news was not received well by fans of The Acolyte, who criticised bosses for cutting the show short before it had time to really hit its stride:
Others were also irked that a series with such a diverse cast and storytelling crew was not being given the opportunity to progress, with some going as far as accusing Disney of pandering to more closed-minded sections of the Star Wars fandom:
Last month, showrunner Leslye Headland admitted she wasn’t sure if the show would get a second run, but shared with Forbes that she did already have ideas for future storylines.
She also voiced her gratitude at the social media campaign dubbed #RenewTheAcolyte, intended to show Disney that there was still plenty of interest in more stories set in this universe.
Other Star Wars spin-offs including The Book Of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi also only got one season each, while a series based on the character Lando Calrissian is being adapted into a film instead.