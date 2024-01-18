This Oscar Winner Just Revealed Why She Turned Down The Role Of Princess Leia In Star Wars

Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia Organa in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Jodie Foster has revealed she was originally offered the role of Princess Leia in the Star Wars saga, but had to turn down the part.

Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of The Tonight Show, the two-time Oscar winner recalled being approached about the iconic sci-fi character, which would eventually provide a breakthrough moment for the late Carrie Fisher.

However, Jodie had to turn the offer down flat, as she was already conflicted to work on the original Freaky Friday film.

“I was [offered the role], but I had a conflict,” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “I was doing a Disney movie, and I just didn’t want to pull out of the Disney movie because I was already under contract, so I didn’t do it.

“And, you know, they did an amazing job. I don’t know how good I would have been!”

Jodie Foster

She added: “I might have had different hair. I might have gone with a pineapple, instead of…”

Watch Jodie Foster’s Tonight Show interview in the video below:

Carrie would go on to play Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, reprising the role alongside co-stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford in the sequel series that began in the mid-2010s.

Unfortunately, the much-loved actor and author died during production on Episode VIII, The Last Jedi, which was dedicated to her.

She was able to make a posthumous appearance in the final instalment of the series, The Rise Of Skywalker, through the use of unreleased footage from both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.