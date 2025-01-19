Starmer Says UK-US Special Relationship 'Will Continue To Flourish' As Trump Returns To White House

President-elect Donald Trump smiles after a fireworks show at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling on Saturday. via Associated Press

Keir Starmer insists the “special relationship” between the UK and America “will continue to flourish for years to come” as Donald Trump heads back to the White House.

The maverick Republican will be sworn in for a second time as US president in Washington DC on Monday, four years after his supporters tried to stage a coup after he was defeated by Joe Biden.

Critics warned that Trump’s return to the Oval Office poses a threat to Britain’s national security as well as the global economy.

But sending his “warmest congratulations” to Trump, the prime minister said it was a great opportunity to strengthen the bonds that already exist between the two countries.

Starmer said: “It is a uniquely close bond. Together, we have defended the world from tyranny and worked towards our mutual security and prosperity.

“With President Trump’s longstanding affection and historical ties to the United Kingdom, I know that depth of friendship will continue. The United Kingdom and United States will work together to ensure the success of both our countries and deliver for people on both sides of the Atlantic.”

He added: “We will continue to build upon the unshakeable foundations of our historic alliance as we tackle together the global challenges we face and take our partnership to the next level focused on shared opportunities ahead for growth.

“I look forward to our next meeting as we continue our shared mission to ensure the peace, prosperity and security of our two great nations.

“The special relationship between the United Kingdom and United States will continue to flourish for years to come.”

But Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said Trump’s return “will be deeply worrying for millions of people in the UK and around the world”.

“With a president who promises trade wars, undermines Nato and praises Vladimir Putin, the threats to our national security and our economy are clear,” he said.

“The UK must lead on the world stage again, standing up for our interests by working closely with other countries - above all our European neighbours.

“While Nigel Farage toadies up to Donald Trump and Elon Musk in Washington, Liberal Democrats are working hard for our communities here in the UK.

“We will press the Government to be far more ambitious and positive in fixing our relationship with Europe, to strengthen Britain’s hand when it comes to dealing with Trump.”