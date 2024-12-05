Starmer Says He Is Doing 'What Working People Want' With Immigration – Not Many Agree

Keir Starmer Sky News

Keir Starmer just claimed he is doing what “working people want” when it comes to his approach with immigration – but the internet says otherwise.

In a major speech on Thursday, the prime minister said the last Tory government had “lost control of migration, opened the borders, deliberately to cover up the extent of their economic stagnation, zero regard for the damage to trust in politics”.

That was, Starmer said, “absolutely unforgivable”.

“This Government will reduce immigration – legal and illegal, because that is what working people want,” the PM declared.

But judging by the response on social media, voters are not convinced that bringing down immigration is as much of a priority as Starmer thinks it is.

"because that is what working people want."I don't remember being asked — MarkH (@markh360.bsky.social) 2024-12-05T11:34:41.874Z

Interpretation:This government will reduce immigration - because that's what Nigel Farage wants. — BrianinFrance (@brianinfrance.bsky.social) 2024-12-05T11:36:26.472Z

Sounding a bit populist. 🤔 — (@notjason101.bsky.social) 2024-12-05T11:31:03.052Z

imagine a LABOUR party that thinks, not working conditions, not fair pay, not fair taxing but reducing immigration is what the working people want https://t.co/LXsSK1Ndey — Nagihan Haliloğlu (@NHaliloglu) December 5, 2024

So tired of this lurch to the right https://t.co/PybzZgwQuV — Catherine Taylor (@KatyaTaylor) December 5, 2024

Don't like this comment. Straight pandering.



Doesn't show belief in what he's doing. https://t.co/i2xEZ8WP40 — Ayo (@Ayo1420615) December 5, 2024

This is the relaunch. Another down punching attack on migrants to impress people who will never vote for them. https://t.co/4aIyAjWo2L — Ben (@FTLP_FTT) December 5, 2024