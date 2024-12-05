Starmer Says He Is Doing 'What Working People Want' With Immigration – Not Many Agree

Keir Starmer just claimed he is doing what “working people want” when it comes to his approach with immigration – but the internet says otherwise.
In a major speech on Thursday, the prime minister said the last Tory government had “lost control of migration, opened the borders, deliberately to cover up the extent of their economic stagnation, zero regard for the damage to trust in politics”.
That was, Starmer said, “absolutely unforgivable”.
“This Government will reduce immigration – legal and illegal, because that is what working people want,” the PM declared.
But judging by the response on social media, voters are not convinced that bringing down immigration is as much of a priority as Starmer thinks it is.