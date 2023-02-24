Watch As This Out-Of-Control Truck Comes Within Inches Of State Trooper

Wyoming Highway Patrol Wyoming Highway Patrol

A Wyoming state trooper came within inches of his life last week when an out-of-control truck ran off the road and nearly took him out.

Footage from the officer’s dashcam shows just how close the 18-wheeler came:

Move over and slow down for emergency vehicles!



One of our WHP Troopers nearly got hit by a commercial semi-tractor and trailer recently. The near miss occurred near Rawlins, Wyoming, on Interstate 80.



Please slow down, and move over for emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/o4sCb2bHW9 — Wyoming Highway Patrol (@WYHighwayPatrol) February 21, 2023

“The tractor and trailer driver could not maintain control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway and into the median,” the highway patrol said on Facebook.