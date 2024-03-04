This Is How Stellan Skarsgård Really Felt About Playing A 'Bimbo' In Mamma Mia!

Stellan Skarsgård Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Stellan Skarsgård was fine just being eye candy in the Mamma Mia! universe.

The Dune actor talked about getting cast in the ABBA-centric musical adaptation during an interview with Vanity Fair published on Thursday, telling the magazine he had fun playing a “bimbo” for once.

“It was absurd to ask me to be in a musical,” Stellan said of the 2008 movie.

“I can’t sing, I can’t dance,” he went on. “And then I saw it was also Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth, and they can’t sing and dance either, so I felt a little safer there.”

“I understood that we were just supposed to be — like in a film that is produced by men and directed by men and men in the leads, you have the bimbo — and we were the bimbos in this female production,” the Swedish actor went on.

(Ahem... The word you were looking for was “himbo,” Mr. Skarsgård.)

“We didn’t have to be anything but look cute and be silly,” he added. “There’s only one thing that was asked of us and that was, ‘Have fun because if we don’t have fun, it won’t be a film.’”

In the film, Stellan played one of three men who might be the father of lead character Sophie, played by Amanda Seyfried. He reprised the role in the 2018 sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!.

