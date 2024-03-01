Emily Blunt Insists She Isn’t Rebecca Ferguson’s ‘Idiot’ Co-Star Who ‘Screamed’ At Her On Set

Emily Blunt and Rebecca Ferguson Getty Images

Emily Blunt is setting the record straight.

After Dune star Rebecca Ferguson claimed in a recent interview that she was once “screamed at” on a movie set by an “absolute idiot of a co-star”, Emily is insisting that the unnamed actor wasn’t her.

Rebecca said she was “so scared” to confront the anonymous actor because “this person was number one on a call sheet,” so “there was no safety net for me [and] no one had my back”.

The Swedish actor said the unfair treatment left her crying and “walking off set”.

On Wednesday, a representative for Emily told the Daily Mail: “Rebecca and Emily are friends and there’s nothing but love between them.”

The Oppenheimer star and Rebecca previously teamed up on screen for The Girl On The Train, released back in 2016.

Though Rebecca did not specify the star’s identity or the film’s name, many fans began to speculate which one of her former co-stars she was referring to after she noted the incident occurred during a film she did “in the last 10 or 12 years”.

The Doctor Sleep actor confirmed that her peers Hugh Jackman and Tom Cruise, whom she starred in 2017’s The Greatest Showman and the Mission: Impossible franchise with, respectively, are not the mystery actor.

Rebecca’s Hercules co-star, Dwayne Johnson, also implied that it wasn’t him by supporting her on social media.