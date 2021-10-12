Cabinet Minister Refuses To Apologise After Damning Covid Report

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and minister for the cabinet office Stephen Barclay

A cabinet minister repeatedly refused to apologise after a damning report declared the UK’s start to the pandemic was one of the worst public health failures ever.

Stephen Barclay was quizzed after a probe by MPs found thousands of lives were lost due to delays and mistakes made at the start of the pandemic by ministers and scientific advisers.

However, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster refused to apologise this morning saying: “If there are lessons to learn, we’re keen to do so.”

Sky News presenter Kay Burley asked him: “Keen start with an apology though I would have thought?”

Barclay replied: “Well, no, we followed the scientific advice, we protected the NHS, we took the decisions based on the evidence before us.

“But, of course, we’ve always said with something so unprecedented as the pandemic there will be lessons to learn. We’re keen to learn them - that’s why we’ve committed to an inquiry.”