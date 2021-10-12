Cabinet Minister Refuses To Apologise After Damning Covid Report

A cabinet minister repeatedly refused to apologise after a damning report declared the UK’s start to the pandemic was one of the worst public health failures ever.
Stephen Barclay was quizzed after a probe by MPs found thousands of lives were lost due to delays and mistakes made at the start of the pandemic by ministers and scientific advisers.
However, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster refused to apologise this morning saying: “If there are lessons to learn, we’re keen to do so.”
Sky News presenter Kay Burley asked him: “Keen start with an apology though I would have thought?”
Barclay replied: “Well, no, we followed the scientific advice, we protected the NHS, we took the decisions based on the evidence before us.
“But, of course, we’ve always said with something so unprecedented as the pandemic there will be lessons to learn. We’re keen to learn them - that’s why we’ve committed to an inquiry.”
He said the inquiry would be the opportunity to look at what could be done differently.
Presenter Burley pushed him again, saying: “We saw a young man who was lowered into the ground and his family couldn’t be there and they had to watch it on Zoom. 20,000 times that happened needlessly. How can you not say you’re sorry?
Barclay said it was “heartbreaking” but that the government had been working in an unprecedented time with “imperfect information”.
Barclay, who is also minister for the Cabinet Office, again refused to apologise on LBC, leaving exasperated host Nick Ferrari asking: “What’s so hard about the word sorry?”
Barclay told him: “I recognise it’s devastating and my heart goes out to any family, any of your listeners where they lost a loved one.”
The report released on Tuesday found many thousands of care home residents died needlessly in the pandemic.
It said the losses in care homes were among the highest in Europe – and could have been prevented. Instead, the elderly were an “afterthought”.
The joint report by the health and science committees of the House of Commons did outline some successes - in particular the vaccination programme.
It described the whole approach to vaccines as “one of the most effective initiatives in UK history”.
