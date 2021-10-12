UK's Delayed Lockdown Was A Huge 'Health Failure', Damning Report Says

via Associated Press An empty Waterloo Station in London in April 2020 as the UK was put into lockdown.

The UK government’s decision to delay a first lockdown was a “serious error” and part of one of the “biggest health failures the UK has ever experienced”, according to a devastating report on Covid from MPs. Their study criticised ministers – and even scientific advisers – for waiting too long to adopt comprehensive stay-at-home measures in early 2020, despite the practice being adopted elsewhere in the world. It meant “herd immunity by infection” was “inevitable”, said the cross-party Science and Technology Committee and the Health and Social Care Committee – comments that potentially re-ignite a debate around a policy the Tory government has attempted to distance itself from. In a joint statement, Tory MPs Greg Clark and Jeremy Hunt, who chair the committees, said: “The UK response has combined some big achievements with some big mistakes. It is vital to learn from both to ensure that we perform as best as we possibly can during the remainder of the pandemic and in the future.” Of the belated lockdown, they said: “The government took seriously scientific advice but there should have been more challenge from all to the early UK consensus that delayed a more comprehensive lockdown when countries like South Korea showed a different approach was possible.”

"Decisions on lockdowns and social distancing during the early weeks of the pandemic – and the advice that led to them – rank as one of the most important public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced”. Science and Technology Committee and the Health and Social Care Committee

A series of errors and delays cost lives during the Covid-19 pandemic, MPs said in the wide-ranging report. Here are the key sections summarised: Response was too slow Once Covid emerged in China, MPs said the UK policy was to take a “gradual and incremental approach” to interventions such as social distancing, isolation and lockdowns. In their study, they said this was “a deliberate policy” proposed by scientists and adopted by UK governments, which has now been shown to be “wrong” and led to a higher death toll. The MPs said the “decisions on lockdowns and social distancing during the early weeks of the pandemic – and the advice that led to them – rank as one of the most important public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced”. The MPs also argued that earlier social distancing and locking down “would have bought much-needed time” for vaccine research to bear fruit, for Covid treatments to be developed and for a proper test and trace system to be set up. Poor preparation MPs said the UK’s pandemic planning was too “narrowly and inflexibly based on a flu model” that failed to learn the lessons from Sars, Mers and Ebola. Former chief medical officer Professor Dame Sally Davies told MPs there was “groupthink”, with infectious disease experts not believing that “Sars, or another Sars, would get from Asia to us”. The UK’s national risk register, which was in place at the start of the pandemic, said “the likelihood of an emerging infectious disease spreading within the UK is assessed to be lower than that of a pandemic flu”. It also said only up to 100 people may die during any outbreak of an emerging infectious disease. Lockdown v herd immunity On the issue of whether the Government was pursuing a policy of herd immunity, MPs said that while it was not an official government strategy, there was a “policy approach of fatalism about the prospects for Covid in the community”. Experts and ministers sought to “only moderate the speed of infection” through the population – flattening the curve – rather than seeking to stop its spread altogether. The report added: “The policy was pursued until March 23 because of the official scientific advice the government received, not in spite of it.” The MPs said “seeking to manage, but not suppress” the infection “amounted in practice to accepting that herd immunity by infection was the inevitable outcome”, given uncertainty over a vaccine and testing as well as a false belief that the public would not accept lockdown, or would only do so for a short period of time. “An initial unwillingness to consider seriously and act on the approach being taken in Taiwan, Singapore or Korea was a serious error,” the report said. Faults in scientific advice It wasn’t just politicians the study singles out for criticism – with “deficiencies” also exposed in the scientific advice. Even as late as March 12 2020, Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, told a government press conference that it was not possible to stop everyone being infected, and nor was that a desirable objective. The following day, members of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) also said they were “unanimous that measures seeking to completely suppress spread of Covid-19 will cause a second peak”. After hearing evidence from people including the prime minister’s former adviser Dominic Cummings, and former health secretary Matt Hancock, the MPs concluded it was only in the days leading up to the March 23 lockdown that people within government and advisers “experienced simultaneous epiphanies that the course the UK was following was wrong, possibly catastrophically so”. A paper from Imperial College London, presented to Sage, was among models showing that an unmitigated epidemic could result in around 500,000 UK deaths. MPs concluded it was “astonishing” it took so long for Sage to say a full lockdown was needed and for the government to implement one, adding they thought the evidence showed a lockdown was “inevitable”.

FRANK AUGSTEIN via Getty Images Prime minister Boris Johnson flanked by the UK's chief medical adviser Chris Whitty (left) and the chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance on March 3, 2020.