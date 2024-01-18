Stephen Colbert Chews Apart Trump's Brazenly Weird New Claim

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Stephen Colbert said Donald Trump has put a new spin on his usual fear-mongering about immigrants.

Trump this week claimed that immigrants are coming from “mental institutions and insane asylums” and that Hannibal Lecter ― the cannibalistic serial killer from Silence of the Lambs ― is entering the country.

“Did you ever hear of Hannibal Lecter? They’re being dropping into our country. Hannibal Lecter is coming in, lots of them!” Trump told a crowd in New Hampshire.

Colbert mockingly agreed.

“Yes. Hordes of Spanish-speaking Hannibal Lecters are skydiving into our country to steal jobs from hard-working American cannibals,” Colbert said. “I’m sorry, I think your liver should be eaten with fava beans and a nice Chianti, not mole sauce and a Dos Equis.”