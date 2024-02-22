Stephen Flynn Tells Lindsay Hoyle He Wants Him Ousted As Speaker After Gaza Vote 'Farce'

HANNAH MCKAY via Getty Images

Lindsay Hoyle’s position as Commons Speaker is “untenable” and he should be dumped by MPs, Stephen Flynn has declared.

The SNP’s Westminster leader told Hoyle he was responsible for the “farce” which took place in the Commons last night following a debate on the war in Gaza.

Advertisement

Hoyle has faced accusations of bias after controversially selecting a Labour amendment to an SNP opposition day motion calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in the war between Israel and Hamas.

That had the effect of preventing what was expected to be a major rebellion by Labour MPs who had planned to vote with the SNP.

Some 59 Tory and SNP MPs have signed a motion of no confidence in the Speaker, who was forced to come to the Commons to apologise amid chaotic scenes last night.

Hoyle was back in his chair today and was told directly by Flynn that he should go.

He said: “As I have expressed to you privately prior to proceedings here today, we do not on these benches believe that you can continue in your role as Speaker.

Advertisement

“We do not have confidence in your ability to do so.”

Flynn told Hoyle that a vote of no confidence in him should be held “at the earliest possible occasion”.

Speaking to Sky News later, the SNP chief said: “I absolutely do think that Lindsay Hoyle’s position is untenable and I wish we weren’t in this position.

“I have a lot of respect for Lindsay, but ultimately he made a decision yesterday which was politically partisan and he cannot continue in his role as a neutral chair of the House of Commons.”

As he fought a rearguard action to cling on to his position, Hoyle repeated his apology for his decision.

“I regret it, I apologise to the SNP, and to the House,” he told the Commons. “I made a mistake - we do make mistakes, I own up to mine.”

Advertisement

Hoyle insisted he had done so to protect MPs who faced a backlash from pro-Palestine campaigners if they failed to vote for a ceasefire.

He said: “I have a duty of care, and if my mistake is looking after members, I am guilty.”

"The details of the things that have been brought to me are absolutely frightening"



Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle speaks of his concern about the security of MPs, saying "if my mistake is looking after members, I am guilty"https://t.co/4Kqa7KblAf pic.twitter.com/hjW2g2bBsn — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) February 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Labour leader Keir Starmer has also “categorically” denied threatening Hoyle in the run-up to Wednesday’s Commons debate.

It has been reported by the BBC and Sky News that Labour warned Hoyle he could be replaced as Speaker after the election if he did not pick the party’s amendment.

But speaking in Sussex on Thursday, Starmer denied he had dangled Hoyle’s job in front of him to get his way.

Advertisement

“I can categorically tell you that I did not threaten the Speaker in any way whatsoever,” the Labour leader said.

“I simply urged to ensure that we have the broadest possible debate.