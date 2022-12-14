Stephen "tWitch" Boss Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, best known for being the resident DJ and sometimes presenter of The Ellen DeGeneres Show has died at the age of 40.

His wife, Allison Holker, confirmed the news in a statement to People on Wednesday.

The statement reads: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.

Advertisement

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honour his memory.

“We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Stephen joined The Ellen DeGenres Show in 2014 and remained on the US daytime talk show until it ended in 2022.

Advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres with Stephen on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. NBC via Getty Images

In 2020, Ellen named him an executive producer on the long-running programme.

Stephen broke into showbizas as a contestant on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on the US show Star Search.

He later finished in second place on Season 4 of So You Think You Can Dance.

I can't tell you how many times I've rewatched this performance when it first aired by Twitch and Alex Wong on SYTYCD. One of the best things that I've ever seen. RIP Twitch 💔 pic.twitter.com/84fj58PFr0 — Ashtynn (@ThatsSoAshtynn) December 14, 2022

RIP Twitch only the real ones have been following you since SYTYCD such a great dancer 🥺🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/uwuGzZS9gr — Florence Fadiga (@fluette) December 14, 2022

His dance credits on screen include Blades of Glory, Hairspray, Step Up 3D and Magic Mike XXL.

He also appeared in Step Up All In, Modern Family, Ghostbusters, Love, East Los High and Bones.

He also choreographed K-pop artists Seven and Big Bang early on in his career.

He married his wife in 2013, and they had three children. Together, the couple also hosted Disney+ docuseries Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings.

Advertisement

The couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary last weekend.

Stephen marked the occasion by sharing photos from their wedding ceremony on Instagram.

“Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years,” he wrote.

Allison also marked the occasion on her own social media.

In his last Instagram post shared on Monday, Stephen shared a video of him dancing with Allison to Alicia Key’s Christmas album.