News of Stephen’s death was confirmed by his wife Allison Holker Boss on Wednesday.

Most recently, he was best known for being the resident DJ and sometimes presenter on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show.

Ellen led the tributes on Wednesday evening, describing him as “pure love and light” and said she would miss him “with all my heart”.

Advertisement

I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. pic.twitter.com/lW8Q5HZonx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2022

“I’m heartbroken,” Ellen wrote. “tWitch was pure love and light.

“He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama also said she was “heartbroken” to learn of the news.

I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show. My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and his three children during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/C5AEmlfOrj — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 14, 2022

“I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen ’tWitch; Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show,” she said.

Advertisement

“My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and his three children during this difficult time.”

Sharing a post on her Instagram page, J-Lo wrote: “Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul. Shocked and deeply saddened.

“My heart breaks for @sir_twitch_alot, his wife and children. Sending you love and strength.”

Justin Timberlake reflected that “you just never know what someone is really going through” in his own online tribute.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors,” he wrote.

“I’ve known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community – he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through.

Advertisement

He added: “Take care of yourselves. LOVE that human in the mirror. Check on your people.

“Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time. You will be missed, Sir. Rest Easy.”

It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors. I’ve known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community - he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) December 14, 2022

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, also paid tribute on Twitter, describing Stephen as “a great guy”.

Man I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch.

Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears.

So sorry Boss family. Stay strong. #stephenboss 🕊️ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 14, 2022

Magic Mike star Channing Tatum said he “had no words” after learning of the news.

“I have no words. There aren’t any,” he wrote on Instagram.

“My head or heart can not understand this. There is just so much… I don’t know where to begin.

“I love you. I’ll see you again my friend. Until then.”

Kris Jenner said her heart was “heavy” following the news.

“tWitch brought so much laughter and joy to so many people and I am so grateful and blessed to have had the time with him on the Ellen Show that I did,” she wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

“He was always so kind and amazing. Truly a special soul. I am heartbroken, and my heart goes out to his beautiful wife, Alison, and their children Weslie, Maddox and Zaia. I am praying for you all and sending my love.”

Oscar-winning musician Questlove wrote: “Rest in Melody Twitch”.

Musician and producer Finneas wrote: “Rest in Peace to Stephen Boss ’Twitch. I’m Heartbroken for his family”.

Rest in Peace to Stephen Boss “Twitch”. I’m Heartbroken for his family — FINNEAS (@finneas) December 14, 2022

Stephen began his tenure at The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014.

He was later promoted to co-executive producer in 2020 and he remained on the US daytime talk show until it ended earlier this year.

Advertisement

In a statement, his wife said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into.

“He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.

“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the BBC that its West Valley Division officers responded to an “ambulance death investigation” radio call at a motel on Ventura Boulevard on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed the cause of death was suicide.

Stephen tWitch Boss. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images) FOX via Getty Images

As well as his work with Ellen, “tWitch” was also a runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance and appeared in films including Step Up: All In and Magic Mike XXL.

Advertisement

He regularly posted dance videos on TikTok with his wife, who is also a professional dancer, with their children making guest appearances.

In his last Instagram post shared on Monday, he shared a video of him dancing with Allison to Alicia Key’s Christmas album.

The Ellen Degeneres Show aired its final episode in May and included guest appearances from Jennifer Aniston, Billie Eilish and Pink!

The show first premiered in 2003 and won multiple Emmy awards during a run that saw more than 3,000 episodes recorded.

Ellen announced last year that she was stepping down from the TV show after controversy over an alleged toxic workplace environment.

Advertisement

Help and support:

Mind , open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393 .

, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on . Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).

offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill). CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58 , and a webchat service.

(the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on , and a webchat service. The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk

is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.