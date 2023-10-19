Steph McGovern ©Tom Martin

Channel 4 has announced that Steph’s Packed Lunch will be axed from their schedule in December, after three years on air.

The Bafta-nominated daytime series led by Steph McGovern was launched back in the pandemic in March 2020, originally under the title The Steph Show from her own home in Leeds.

Advertisement

However, it has been confirmed that the contract to continue the show into 2024 won’t be renewed at the end of the year.

In a statement, a Channel 4 spokesperson said: “Channel 4 is incredibly proud of all that Steph’s Packed Lunch has achieved since its launch… We’re so grateful to Steph, Expectation, Can Can and the brilliant production team for creating a show that kick started our growth in the north of England.

“However, with audience habits changing quicker than ever, we have to make difficult decisions about which programmes to invest in to best drive our digital-first strategy and we have decided not to recommission Steph’s Packed Lunch when its existing production contract ends in December 2023.”

It continued: “We remain as committed as ever to our mission to help level up the TV industry outside London and to our 50% origination out-of-London target.”

Advertisement

Steph on the set of Channel 4's Packed Lunch ©Tom Martin

After the news was announced, fans expressed their sadness online:

This truly is such a shame, and feels like quite a brutal decision. More than anything, you can tell how much the whole team absolutely love making Steph’s Packed Lunch and that really does shine through in the show. https://t.co/fkHMTTBCzG — Erin Zammitt (@_erinz_) October 19, 2023

side note but i will v much miss steph’s packed lunch. it was the best of daytime telly - warm, tackled big issues that actually affected their viewers, and was a laugh. nice tonic to the twee, forced “one big family” to its left, and incomprehensible ranting to its right. — David Chipakupaku 🏴🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) October 19, 2023

Nooo this was a really good show. — Sarah moss (@Sassm657097) October 19, 2023

I’m so surprised that Channel 4 have axed #StephsPackedLunch. A genuinely great format, with a great host and felt refreshing up against the competition. Another sad cancellation and again, thoughts with everyone working on that show and hope they find other employment. — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) October 19, 2023

Advertisement

Oh no! This will really impact my wfh lunchtime viewing: flicking between Loose Women and Steph's to dodge the ad breaks — Lucy Thackray (@LucyInTheSky22) October 19, 2023

In the past, the presenter has been open about how difficult it is to keep a daytime programme afloat.

She told the Radio Times: “I don’t really look at the viewing figures, that’s the editor’s job.

“But daytime telly is tough. Channel 4 hadn’t done a live weekday show since Mel and Sue’s Light Lunch, which I watched as a teenager.”

Steph continued about her series: ”It was a big risk, but I’m grateful Channel 4 gave us time to work on it. Now we’re up there with amazing shows.”