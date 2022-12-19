Steve Barclay Confronted By Mother In Hospital Over NHS Staff Being 'Worked To The Bone'

Steve Barclay Sky News

Steve Barclay has been confronted by a mother on a hospital ward over NHS staff being “worked to the bone”.

The health secretary visited King’s University Hospital in south east London on Monday.

Sarah Pinnington-Auld, the mother of three-year-old Lucy who suffers from cystic fibrosis, told Barclay the care she had received from doctors and nurses was “absolutely amazing”.

But she said: “They are brilliant, considering what they are under, considering the shortages of staff, considering the lack of resources.

“That’s what’s really upsetting, because we have a daughter with a life-limiting, a life-shortening condition.

“And we have some brilliant experts, they are being worked to the bone. The level of care they provide is amazing.

“But they’re not being able to provide it in the way they want to provide it because the resourcing is not there.”

It came after Barclay again stated his opposition to a 19% pay rise for nurses, saying it was not “reasonable”.