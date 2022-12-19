Steve Barclay 'Holding UK To Ransom' By Refusing To Discuss Nurses' Pay, Claims Union

Steve Barclay leaves a Cobra meeting on the strikes last week. Victoria Jones via PA Wire/PA Images

Steve Barclay has been accused of “holding the country to ransom” by refusing to discuss nurses’ pay demands with union bosses.

Nurses are due to stage another walkout tomorrow in their long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

The health secretary has said he is willing to meet with the Royal College of Nursing for talks - but will not budge on their calls for a 19% rise.

Barclay said it was “important” the union “respects” the independence of the NHS pay review body, which recommended a pay award of around 4%.

He said: “I’m keen to continue a dialogue with the trade unions because there’s a range of issues that matter to staff, such as the estate where people are working, such as technology, such as safety.

“So there’s a number of areas where we can work together. I’m keen to continue talking to the trade unions.”

A source close to Barclay told HuffPost UK: “The government’s position on pay is unchanged - the country cannot afford to meet the unions’ inflation-busting demands.

″But the health secretary wants a reasoned dialogue with unions on patient safety and how to make the NHS a better place to work.”

But Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, which also represents NHS workers, told the Daily Mirror: “It’s Steve Barclay who is holding the country to ransom.”

Ambulance workers are also set to strike later this week, prompting fears that patients could die as a result.

But Graham said the health secretary will have to “carry the can” if patients suffer.

She also said Barclay will get a “rude awakening” if he refuses to negotiate on pay, as she insisted the unions will not “blink first” to break the deadlock.

Barclay has said the onus is on the trade unions to ensure they “meet their obligations” for “sufficient” emergency cover so that people in crisis get the care they need.