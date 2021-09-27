Steve Coogan To Play Jimmy Savile In New BBC One Drama

Actor and comedian Steve Coogan is to play disgraced entertainer Jimmy Savile in a new BBC One drama. Mini-series The Reckoning will tell the story of how the disgraced entertainer “rose from working-class origins to become one of the biggest stars of British television”. It will also focus on Savile’s years of sexual abuse and the impact he had on his victims. Alan Partridge star Coogan said: “To play Jimmy Savile was not a decision I took lightly. Neil McKay has written an intelligent script tackling sensitively a horrific story which, however harrowing, needs to be told.”

Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images Steve Coogan in February 2020

The makers of the programme are “working closely with many people whose lives were impacted by Savile to ensure their stories are told with sensitivity and respect”, the BBC claimed in a statement. Director Sandra Goldbacher said: “The Reckoning is a unique opportunity to give Savile’s survivors, the people who inspired this project, a voice. “I feel sure that Steve Coogan’s powerful performance as Savile will create a debate around how the cult of celebrity cloaked him from scrutiny.” The Reckoning will be produced by Jeff Pope, who previously worked on the true-crime dramas Appropriate Adult and The Moorside. Pope said: “The purpose of this drama is to explore how Savile’s offending went unchecked for so long, and in shining a light on this, to ensure such crimes never happen again. “Steve Coogan has a unique ability to inhabit complex characters and will approach this role with the greatest care and integrity.”

PA Jimmy Savile will be portrayed by Steve Coogan in a new mini-series