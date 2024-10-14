Stevie Nicks Soldiers On After Technical Difficulties Disrupt Saturday Night Live Performance

Stevie Nicks performing on Saturday Night Live NBC

You don’t last 50 years in the music industry without being able to keep your cool when a technical issue or two is thrown your way.

That’s exactly what Stevie Nicks proved with her performance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

Advertisement

Saturday’s live show saw the Fleetwood Mac legend opening with a rendition of her new single The Lighthouse, which was released last month.

However, right before she was due to perform for the second time later in the show, Variety reported that viewers were presented with a title card for just under a minute, before guest host Ariana Grande finally appeared on screen to introduce the music icon.

WHAT HAPPENED HERE pic.twitter.com/b184CjliSB — That Week In SNL (@ThatWeekInSNL) October 13, 2024

What followed was a near-perfect rendition of the classic Edge Of Seventeen, although the singer could be seen subtly fiddling with her mic pack at the very beginning of her live performance.

Advertisement

Check it out for yourself in the video below:

It had been more than 40 years since Stevie Nicks last performed on SNL, previously joining guest host Flip Wilson in December 1983.

Last week, Stevie shared that her first SNL appearance didn’t exactly go smoothly either, with her sister-in-law having to stand in to provide backing vocals on one song at the eleventh hour.

“That was about [two and a half] years into my solo career, so it was nerve-wracking because it was not Fleetwood Mac, it was my solo career,” she told People. “So it was very scary to go on the show when you’ve been in a huge band and now you’re going on Saturday Night Live as a solo artist.

Stevie added: “We practised and practised, and everything went well. At the time, I had my friend who wrote Stand Back, and she was gonna do the second song, which was called ‘Nightbird’ – and she freaked out and had terrible stage fright, so she couldn’t do it.

Advertisement