A mother in Stockport was forced to fight off a man after he attempted to abduct her toddler in an incident that has left the family “incredibly shaken”, police said.

The woman had been shopping at Merseyway Shopping Centre with her mother and two children on Monday when they were approached by a man outside a local McDonalds.

The stranger grabbed the woman’s two-year-old daughter by the arm and attempted to drag her away, Greater Manchester Police said.

The man fled in the direction of Primark after the mother managed to rescue her child.

Officers have now launched a manhunt to find the suspect, describing him as being around 5ft 9in tall and between 35 and 45 years old.

“The offender is described as a mixed race man, with olive skin, a clean shaven head, and of slim build with broad shoulders,” the force said in a statement.

“He was wearing black-framed glasses, navy jeans and a t-shirt that had a dark pattern on the front and was white at the back. He spoke with a local accent.”

Detective inspector Julia Bowden added: “We have increased patrols in the area, and we would ask people with concerns to please approach these officers and speak with them directly.

“This incident took place in a busy shopping area, so we are appealing to anyone who saw anything that could help to identify this man to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 9770, quoting incident number 913 of 04/06/18. Reports can also be made anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.