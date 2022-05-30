Stonehenge Is Now Covered In The Queen's Face And People Are Asking Why

Stonehenge has been covered in the Queen's face from different decades of her reign to honour the Jubilee Stonehenge, Twitter

Stonehenge is now covered in eight portraits of the Queen to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee this week – and the reaction has been quite mixed.

The Queen is set to become the first UK monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne on Thursday, June 2, and the country is ramping up in preparation for the big event.

However, choosing to cover Stonehenge – one of the UK’s most famous landmarks – in projected images of the Queen from different decades in her life has been seen as a step too far for some.

The Salisbury monument first became an important structure around 5,000 years ago, but the exact reasons behind its assembly are a mystery.

The stones themselves align towards the sunrise for the summer solstice (making it appear a supernatural place) although it is widely believed to have been a burial ground initially.

Nowadays, the monument is very well protected and members of the general public are not allowed to touch the rocks so that the site does not become damaged – making the decision to project images of the Queen onto the stones even more peculiar.

The site has become associated with folklore over the centuries due to its puzzling origins, a detail which did not escape Twitter users when they commented on the new decorations covering the world heritage site.

Here’s a round-up of the best tweets taking apart “Queenhenge”:

Hundreds of years before the dawn of history

Lived a strange race of people, the Royals

No one knows who they were or what they were doing

But their monarcy remains

Hewn into the living rock, of Stonehenge https://t.co/cpYldj85XI — Emma Burnell (@EmmaBurnell_) May 30, 2022

Nobody knows who they were.



Or what they were doing. https://t.co/euOBeHinbG — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 30, 2022

the druids didn't drag half these motherfuckers over from preseli for this https://t.co/TQko39oPNk — 𝖊𝖌𝖌 (@emmaggarland) May 30, 2022

Disgusted to see that they haven't renamed it "Queenhenge" for the week. This simply isn't good enough. https://t.co/a9UE8PCc9S — Caspar Salmon (@CasparSalmon) May 30, 2022

This is nuts, or should I say, completely unhenged.. https://t.co/vk6oUJTBdr — Connor Byrne (@connorjbyrne) May 30, 2022

For the love of suffering Jesus regardless of your position on the Jubilee can we all agree this is terribly tacky .

What next The Queens face on The Pepsi Max .

Fucking Hell https://t.co/GydO1h7z5u — Susie McCabe (@susie_mccabe) May 30, 2022

The old gods will come for her soon https://t.co/nxCEE0IyHX — worms cited (@christapeterso) May 30, 2022

Fuck my old boots, this so so shit that it's quite funny https://t.co/EVnvtKlLS4 — Tara (She/Her) 🇺🇦🇮🇪🇮🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@TheBluestStar) May 30, 2022

The Irish for druids is draoithe. https://t.co/cGW37631VU — The Irish For 📚 (@theirishfor) May 30, 2022

At last the alter is prepared! BRING ON THE BLOOD SACRIFICES! https://t.co/3KqKe7i0Mh — PJ Holden (@pauljholden) May 30, 2022

this is actually a spell of binding, it means the queen's soul is now trapped within the stones and will not be released until she has performed three tasks for the stonelords https://t.co/VYqtDshfKK — Tom Phillips (@flashboy) May 30, 2022

This Abbatar idea is turning into a social contagion. https://t.co/UljuyH6YgA — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) May 30, 2022

it’s *wipes tear* it’s just…exactly what those Neolithic people would have wanted *open sobbing* https://t.co/rX8l73JO2M — Luiseach Ní Nia (@Luiseach) May 30, 2022

It is impossible to tell parody from reality these days https://t.co/pKG1zcfeVz — Davenant 📸 (@MarcDavenant) May 30, 2022

No notes. 10/10. Great job everyone https://t.co/krZlAVl26Y — Stephen with a v (@steveohrourke) May 30, 2022

An ancient relic of Britain’s past, distant and unknowable, and… https://t.co/bf1Z33X3VF — Ben Machell (@ben_machell) May 30, 2022