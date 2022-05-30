Stonehenge Is Now Covered In The Queen's Face And People Are Asking Why

Stonehenge is now covered in eight portraits of the Queen to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee this week – and the reaction has been quite mixed.
The Queen is set to become the first UK monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne on Thursday, June 2, and the country is ramping up in preparation for the big event.
However, choosing to cover Stonehenge – one of the UK’s most famous landmarks – in projected images of the Queen from different decades in her life has been seen as a step too far for some.
The Salisbury monument first became an important structure around 5,000 years ago, but the exact reasons behind its assembly are a mystery.
The stones themselves align towards the sunrise for the summer solstice (making it appear a supernatural place) although it is widely believed to have been a burial ground initially.
Nowadays, the monument is very well protected and members of the general public are not allowed to touch the rocks so that the site does not become damaged – making the decision to project images of the Queen onto the stones even more peculiar.
The site has become associated with folklore over the centuries due to its puzzling origins, a detail which did not escape Twitter users when they commented on the new decorations covering the world heritage site.
Here’s a round-up of the best tweets taking apart “Queenhenge”: