Stop Leaving Marmalade Sandwiches For The Queen, Says Royal Parks

WPA Pool via Getty Images A toy Paddington Bear and a marmalade sandwich, outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

It was to be the Queen’s last starring role of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations – and now her iconic double act with Paddington Bear is living on in tributes paid to her after her death.

The monarch’s two-minute skit with the famous bear from Peru – another Great British icon – was judged to be a highlight of the Platinum Party at the Palace when it aired in June.

The pair were seen sitting down together for a spot of tea, with Paddington swigging straight from the spout, before offering the Queen a bite of his marmalade sandwich, the one he keeps handy, he told her, “just in case”.

“So do I,” the queen replied, before opening her famous black handbag to reveal the very same. “I keep mine in here,” she said. “For later.”

Now, mourners are leaving dozens of sandwich bags and bears in tribute outside Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Sandringham, Holyroodehouse and other royal residences around the country in tribute to the Queen.

SOPA Images via Getty Images A Paddington bear with messages and flowers hangs at the gate of Buckingham Palace in London.

LINDSEY PARNABY via Getty Images A Paddington Bear teapot is seen with floral tributes left outside the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN via Getty Images Another Paddington Bear teddy in Green Park, near Buckingham Palace.

One well-wisher even handed a Paddington Bear directly to Prince William during his unexpected public walkabout with his wife and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex outside Windsor Castle on Saturday afternoon.

The Prince said thank you before quickly handing the bear to his aide, the PA news agency reported.

In fact, there are so many Paddingtons and sandwich bags piling up outside royal residences that, The Royal Parks, which operates Green Park and St James’s Park, as well as six other royal parklands, asked the public to stick to flowers instead.

“The Royal Parks are suggesting that there are enough Paddingtons and marmalade sandwiches in the parks at the moment,” a BBC Breakfast presenter said outside Buckingham Palace on Monday morning.

“So please feel free to bring flowers, but maybe don’t bring anymore Paddingtons or marmalade sandwiches for now.”

The “sort of announcement could only be made in the UK,” responded one Twitter user, with the beaming-with-pride emoji – while another suggested giving the marmalade sandwich to a homeless person and the money you'd spend on the bear to charity.

This sort of announcement could only be made in the UK. 😊 pic.twitter.com/MeU1YNDZT0 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 12, 2022

When the state propaganda works too well and you have mountains of uneaten sandwiches outside a literal palace while the food banks run on empty because of cost of living crisis. pic.twitter.com/0X4OMwg3ZP — Uncle Trash (@UncleTrash) September 11, 2022

The whole Paddington/marmalade sandwiches left in tribute thing feels like when acquaintances know nothing about you, but you mention you like cheese or something, and suddenly "they like cheese" becomes your whole personality. — WYH Games (@wyh_games) September 12, 2022

The message stacks up with the guidance issued on The Royal Parks website regarding floral tributes to the Queen.

“We would prefer visitors not to bring non-floral objects/artefacts such as teddy bears or balloons,” it reads. “Cards and labels will, however, be accepted and will be periodically removed by The Royal Parks’ staff and contractors for storage offsite. This process will be carried out with discretion and sensitivity.”

Author Frank Cottrell-Boyce, who wrote Paddington’s Platinum Jubilee skit and also had a hand in the Queen’s unexpected cameo with James Bond at the Olympics Opening Ceremony in 2012, has reflected on the magic behind it.

“It used to be said that millions of people had dreams in which they had tea with the Queen. Even our dream life is going to have to change. Watching her have tea with Paddington will have to do instead,” he wrote in the Observer on Sunday.

Some people questioned whether the Queen had even starred in the skit, Cottrell-Boyce added.

“A conspiracy theory went round that the establishment had employed Paddington’s producers... to create a deep fake queen,” he said.

“No one seemed to question the reality of the bear.”