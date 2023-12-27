The 1 Easy Trick To Stop Losing Heat Through Your Windows ASAP

During this cost of living crisis and while energy bills are soaring, many of us are trying to find ways to stay warm and comfortable while not spending too much more money.

Whether it’s buying secondhand toys for our kids or rearranging furniture to optimise heating in the home, we’re all making cuts where and when we can. However, one TikTok creator, Brittany Vausser, who is also known as ‘The Hack Queen’ has found a solution to losing heat through windows and it won’t break the bank.

How to reduce heat loss through windows in the home

According to Vausser, all you need to reduce heat loss from windows by “up to 50%” is bubble wrap and a spray bottle of water. From there, cut your bubble wrap to size, spray your window with the water and place the bubble wrap over the window and that’s it! You should notice a reduction in heat loss, according to Vausser.

However, Vausser also recommends that if you’re looking for another option that’s slightly less effective but more aesthetically pleasing, there is stick-on stained glass panelling that can be applied directly to windows. Vausser says that this “not only gives a really pretty effect, but also reduces heat loss.”

Finally, The Hack Queen recommends checking for cracks in the window seal where cold air is coming in.

She recommends getting sealant tape and sticking it on to the bottom of the window panel. If there is a draught coming under doors, get a draught excluder or ‘stopper’ to prevent it entering the room.

How to prevent draughts in the home

The Centre For Sustainable Energy has created a helpful guide for draught-proofing, depending on where the cracks in the home are: