JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images Double Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox.

Paralympian Kadeena Cox lives with multiple sclerosis (MS) – a lifelong condition that can affect the brain and nerves.

While some of the symptoms are visible – such as coordination issues and spasms – many of them aren’t, which means Cox is no stranger to being challenged for using disabled spaces.

Advertisement

“Even as somebody who has spent time in the public eye as a disabled person, I’ve been challenged when using disabled spaces in the past, or received negative comments because my disability hasn’t been visible when I’ve been on TV,” says the 31-year-old.

Case in point: shortly after her appearance on I’m A Celebrity in 2021, the athlete felt the need to respond to a viewer who said they were “confused” because she seemed like she had “no problem walking” while on the TV show.

At the time, Cox replied: “I’m a part time wheelchair user and you see a one hour snippet of people’s 12 hour day on I’m A Celebrity.”

Sadly she’s not alone in her experience. In fact, more than two thirds (71%) of people with less visible impairments and conditions have been challenged about them in the past year, according to an eye-opening survey from Bupa and disability equality charity Scope.

Advertisement

Many people (63%) say it’s had a negative impact on their mental health – and Cox agrees: “It can really put you into a negative mental space and make the outside world seem unwelcoming and hard to navigate.”

The survey found people are being challenged on whether they are disabled or the nature of their disability whilst travelling, shopping or attending events.

Most commonly, this is when using an accessible toilet, priority seating on public transport or accessible parking for Blue Badge holders.

Three quarters of respondents have also experienced insensitive comments about their disability (76%), while 68% have been told “you don’t look disabled” in the past year.

Understandably, the majority of those with less visible conditions or impairments say these experiences have negatively impacted their mental health – 65% now experience heightened anxiety, and 62% say their self-esteem has taken a hit.

Advertisement

Almost one quarter (22%) of those surveyed said bad experiences mean they are more likely to stay in rather than go out.

Mark Hodgkinson, Scope’s chief executive, urged the public to become allies by deepening their understanding of disability equality and disabled peoples’ experiences.

“One in five of us is disabled, but it’s not always obvious as many people have impairments and conditions that are not visible,” he said.

“At Scope, we often hear from disabled people who experience negative attitudes, social isolation and a lack of understanding.”

These attitudes and behaviours “hold disabled people back in all areas of life”, he added, preventing many from socialising, looking for employment, starting education and training or using public transport.

Advertisement