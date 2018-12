Planes were struggling to land at Manchester Airport as Storm Deirdre battered the UK.

Some aircraft had to abort their landings completely on Saturday as the severe weather caused problems across the country.

But the worst of the conditions are now “out of the way”, the Met Office has said, with milder conditions arriving to much of the UK on Sunday.

The majority of weather warnings have now been lifted and it said it expected to formally announce the end of Storm Deirdre by Sunday afternoon.