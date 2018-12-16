Storm Deirdre: Roads, Air Travel And Shops Hit By Severe Weather Chaos

Freezing rain has caused chaos on the roads with police reporting multiple crashes as Storm Deirdre led to treacherous conditions.

Most the British Isles faced an onslaught of severe weather on Saturday with high winds, snow and heavy rain.

The Met Office said the worst of the storm’s impact had passed by Saturday night, with milder conditions expected on Sunday.

But police forces across the country were left dealing with numerous reports of collisions triggered by icy conditions.

Multiple crashes were reported between junctions 15 and 17 of the M74 in southern Scotland.