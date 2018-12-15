Over 200 celebrities, politicians and public figures have backed a campaign lobbying the Bank of England to choose a black or minority ethnic figure for the new £50 note.

Launched on Saturday by activists Zehra Zaidi and Patrick Vernon OBE, the campaign is driven by the belief that Britain’s public institutions should reflect modern multicultural Britain.

Across the last 400 years, no person of colour has appeared on a Bank of England note.

In a statement, Zaidi said: “The issue of representation is far too important for rivalries.

“We want to see fine Intentions on diversity and inclusion translate into the most visible form of representation the Bank of England can offer: a banknote that each of us can hold, which reflects our shared history and contribution to the UK.”

Zaidi, who is also the director of Cities of Hope, added that “it is time the historic gap regarding ethnic minority representation on banknotes is corrected.”