Stormy Daniels: I Would Love Nothing More Than To Testify In Trump Probe

Stormy Daniels said on Monday that she would love to assist a New York criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business dealings.

“I have not been called to testify yet, but I’ve been very forthcoming since the beginning of all this that I would love nothing more than my day in court and to give a deposition and to provide whatever evidence that they need from me,” Daniels, a porn actor whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said on CNN’s New Day. “I mean, I have all the original forms and emails and wire transcripts and all of that stuff, and I’m happy to turn it over to anybody who needs it, honestly.”

Daniels also said her attorney, Clark Brewster, had been in contact with New York investigators to express her willingness to participate. She has met with prosecutors about “other issues” and cases involved, she said.

Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance has convened a grand jury that is expected to decide whether to indict Trump, should prosecutors present it with criminal charges, The Washington Post reported last month. The sprawling investigation is said to be scrutinising the former president, the Trump Organization and its executives.

Trump’s business dealings in New York are also the subject of another investigation, a criminal probe led by the state’s attorney general Letitia James. She opened a civil investigation into the company in 2019 that she announced this year had been expanded.