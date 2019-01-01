We’re pleased to note that 2019 is already off to an exciting start, with the launch date for the upcoming series of ‘Stranger Things’ now confirmed.

The most recent series of the hit sci-fi show began streaming on Netflix in late October, in time for Halloween, but it’s now been confirmed that for ‘Stranger Things 3’, they’re releasing in the summer, with the return date falling on 4 July 2019.

A faux news bulletin, supposedly showing a 1985 New Year’s Eve broadcast from the series’ fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, was posted on the show’s official Twitter account in the early hours of New Year’s Day, confirming the July launch.